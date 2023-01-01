At least 33 PKK/KCK and Daesh terror suspects were arrested in southeastern Türkiye's Hatay province, local authorities said.

According to the provincial governor's office on Sunday, local police carried out an anti-terror operation across the city to nab the suspects who had been earlier identified.

During the operation, police arrested 16 PKK/KCK and 17 Daesh terror suspects, it added.

Police also seized two blank pistols, shotguns, some drug pills and incriminating documents during the raids.

Türkiye's fight against terrorism

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.