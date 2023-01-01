An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people, an official has said.

The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul's international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said on Sunday.

"A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast," Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Afghanistan: Fuel tanker explodes in tunnel, killing more than a dozen

Improved security?

The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of Daesh.

Last month at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. The attack was claimed by Daesh.

Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan's minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.

READ MORE: One dead, over a dozen injured in fresh clashes at Afghan-Pakistani border