Europe hit by heatwave as wildfires ravage the south

Record temperatures are being set across Europe as the continent faces its second heatwave in weeks. The mercury has risen to over 40 degrees Celsius across southern and western Europe. France has cancelled fireworks displays on Thursday, the country's national day, to reduce the risk of fires. NH Ravindranath from the Indian Institute of Science explains what can be done to manage heatwaves. #Europe #heatwave #wildfires