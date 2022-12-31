With its roles in the Black Sea grain initiative and the mediation in the Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye has contributed to establishing global peace, tranquillity, and security in 2022, Türkiye's president said.

In his New Year’s message on Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that Ankara made a very important contribution to the solution of the global food crisis by implementing the Istanbul grain export deal and securing its extension, which allows exports of goods from key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

"No one can deny the fact that Türkiye has gained the respect of all, including its perennial adversaries, with its sensible and calm stance favouring peace and restraint in international crises," he said.

Ankara has successfully held the term presidency of the Organization of Turkic States and MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.

"Our goal is no longer to rank in the top tier of the global political and economic league. Our goal is rather to obtain the political and economic strength that will put us among the very top of the top tier," he said.

Stating that they strengthened the representation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which joined the Organization of Turkish States as an observer member, Erdogan said they told the whole world about the violations carried out in the Eastern Aegean Islands, which have non-military status.

"We ensured that NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept was shaped within the framework of Türkiye's sensitivities and expectations," he added.

Fight against terrorism, irregular migration

As of the beginning of this year, the Turkish armed forces neutralised 4,013 terrorists, he said, adding a total of 100 large- and 453 medium-scale operations were carried out in the fight against terrorism.

448 terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock, which was launched in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border, he said.

A total of 39 families were reunited with their children kidnapped by the terror group, the president said.

Since the beginning of 2022, Ankara has deported over 119,800 illegal immigrants, he said, adding Türkiye has ensured the voluntary return of 538,000 people to the safe zones in Syria.

Also, 258,115 illegal immigrants were prevented from crossing the border, and 7,899 illegal immigrants were held by the Turkish armed forces.