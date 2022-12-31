WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel has detained 130 Palestinian journalists in 2022
Israel is still holding 20 journalists, including Jerusalemite reporter Mahmoud Issa, who has been detained since 1993.
Israel has detained 130 Palestinian journalists in 2022
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian journalist. / Reuters Archive
December 31, 2022

Israel has detained 130 Palestinian journalists in 2022, with 20 reporters still in its custody, according to a local NGO.

In a statement, the Prisoner Information Office documented 36 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in December.

“More than 130 journalists were detained in 2022 in a brazen violation of all international laws and norms that guarantee the freedom of opinion and expression,” the statement said.

“Israel is still holding 20 journalists, including Jerusalemite reporter Mahmoud Issa, who has been detained since 1993,” it added.

For its part, the Beirut-based Journalist Support Committee said Israeli forces injured 13 Palestinian reporters in December.

“Journalists were repeatedly attacked by Israeli occupation forces and settlers,” it added in a statement.

Palestinians mark December 31 as Palestinian Journalist Day in recognition of their role in embracing the Palestinian struggle and national rights.

READ MORE:2022 in review: Palestinians under growing Israeli aggression and expansion

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us