Sri Lanka's PM appointed president as Gotabaya flees the country

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet on Wednesday. Javid Yusuf, former member of Sri Lanka's Constitutional Council, weighs in on the implications of this move. #GotabayaRajapaksa #RanilWickremesinghe #Maldives