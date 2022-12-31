WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bolivians burn cars, buildings as anger widens over Camacho's arrest
Protesters in Santa Cruz region attack buildings and block highways to protest the arrest of right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho.
Bolivians burn cars, buildings as anger widens over Camacho's arrest
Protesters in parts of provincial capital torch cars and tires and hurl fireworks toward police forces. / AFP
December 31, 2022

Protesters in Bolivia's Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming region, have attacked buildings, burned cars and blocked highways as part of a 24-hour strike following the arrest of the regional governor, a right-wing opposition leader.

As night fell on Friday, protesters in parts of the provincial capital torched cars and tires and hurled fireworks toward police forces, who used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

During the day, around the city, largely peaceful groups had protested by blocking roads with tires, rocks and flags strung across streets as blockades.

The protests are the latest face-off between Santa Cruz, led by right-wing Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, and leftist President Luis Arce's government.

Camacho was detained on Wednesday on a charge of "terrorism" for his alleged involvement in 2019 political unrest that saw then-president Evo Morales resign and flee the country.

He was sentenced to four months of pre-trial detention late on Thursday and was transferred to a maximum security prison early on Friday.

Camacho has maintained his innocence and called his arrest and transport to La Paz, the country's capital, a kidnapping.

Prosecutors denied the arrest was a kidnapping or politically motivated.

READ MORE: Bolivia prosecutors call detained opposition leader a flight risk

'It was not a coup'

The governor became a face for the right-wing opposition movement as a civic leader who called for leftist Morales to step down in 2019.

On Twitter on Friday morning, Camacho's communications team said the fallout from the contested election "was not a coup, it was a fraud."

Camacho also led weeks-long protests snarling trade from the region through last month, calling for the government to move up a census date that would likely give Santa Cruz more political representation and tax revenues.

The government has not said how it will respond to Friday's roadblocks, though some military forces were spread throughout Santa Cruz late Thursday.

In the last round of protests, government-allied groups violently clashed with Camacho supporters.

READ MORE:Bolivia detains main opposition leader as tensions spike

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us