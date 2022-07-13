Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe named as acting president

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president and has declared a state of emergency in the country. The latest developments come after it was revealed President Gotabaya Rajapaska and his family fled to the Maldives. Jehan Perera from the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka has more on the situation in Sri Lanka. #RanilWickremesinghe #SriLankaCrisis #GotabayaRajapaksa