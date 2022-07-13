July 13, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What is the significance of new images from NASA's James Webb Telescope?
NASA has released new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. They're the furthest humanity has seen in time and distance. Among the pictures are the Carina Nebula and the Southern Ring Nebula, each thousands of light-years away from the Earth. Richard Booth from the Imperial London College has more. #WebbSpace #NASA #universe
What is the significance of new images from NASA's James Webb Telescope?
Explore