What is next for Sri Lanka after the president flees the country

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president and has declared a state of emergency in the country. The latest developments come after it was revealed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family have fled to the Maldives. Former Sri Lankan Minister of Higher Education, Rajiva Wijesinha talks to TRT World about the crisis in the country and what the future holds for the country. #RanilWickremesinghe #GotabayaRajapaksa #SriLanka