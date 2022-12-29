WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead in South Korea tunnel fire
A huge fire at an expressway tunnel on the outskirts of Seoul as a result of an accident has killed at least six people, emergency services say.
Several dead in South Korea tunnel fire
Firefighters are doing a search inside the tunnel in case of additional casualties and around 20 people are being treated for smoke inhalation, officials say. / AFP
December 29, 2022

At least six people have been killed after a bus and truck crash caused a huge fire at an expressway tunnel on the outskirts of Seoul, the local fire department told AFP.

Images of the scene in local media showed huge flames and plumes of smoke rising from the tunnel, as hundreds of firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

The fire started when a bus collided with a truck at around 0450 GMT in the expressway tunnel in Gwacheon, an official at the Gwacheon fire department told AFP.

The raised tunnel, which is designed to protect surrounding buildings from the noise of the road, was quickly engulfed in flames, images in local media showed.

READ MORE: South Korean military to boost preparedness after North's drone incursion

Deadly disasters

Firefighters have brought the blaze under control, the official said.

"We are doing a search inside the tunnel in case of additional casualties," the official added.

Around 20 people are being treated for smoke inhalation, he added.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called for "maximum resources deployed" to save lives, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"I urge the authorities to put out the best efforts to save the lives of those who have not escaped," he said.

The fatal accident comes just months after 150 people, mostly young women, were killed in a Halloween crowd crush in the Itaewon nightlife district.

South Korea's rapid transformation from a war-torn, impoverished backwater to Asia's fourth-largest economy and flourishing democracy is a source of great national pride.

But a series of preventable disasters -including Itaewon, and the Sewol ferry sinking which killed more than 300 people in 2014- has shaken public confidence.

READ MORE:Witnesses recount horrors of South Korea's 'Hell-like' Halloween crush

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us