Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the Greek government does not have the right to transfer S-300 missile defence systems to any other country without Moscow’s authorisation.

Speaking at Russia’s public broadcaster Perviy Kanal (Channel One) on Wednesday, Lavrov said Moscow is evaluating Athens’s intentions after local media outlets suggested that Greece was considering handing over the Russian-made aerial threat interceptor to Ukraine.

“According to the agreement, Greece has no right to transfer these systems to anyone without our consent,” Lavrov said.

He also added that the Russian ambassador to Athens Andrei Maslov was instructed to contact Greek officials over possible transfers.

“We reminded the Greeks of this. They told us they are paying attention to their commitments,” Lavrov added.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the Athens government was in contact with American officials to hand over the S-300s to Ukraine in exchange for US-made Patriot defence systems.

But Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos denied the reports, saying he is aware of the allegations and rumours that appeared in the media. Greece did not receive any formal proposal from the US, he said.

Armed conflict continues to rage between Moscow and Kiev since February 24 when Russia announced a “special military operation” against Ukraine to “denazify” the eastern European country.

Since the start of the conflict, the Western nations threw their political and military support to Ukraine and sanctioned most of Russia’s state institutions.

Patriots, American personnel in Ukraine

Lavrov said that Moscow had asked Washington through diplomatic channels whether they will send American personnel and Patriot systems to Ukraine.

“We were given a fairly comprehensive answer and we were told that this was not planned because the Americans did not want to fight directly against Russia, and the Patriot systems would be operational in a few months until the Ukrainian military grasps this technology,” Lavrov said.

He also noted that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Kiev but blamed the US for intervening in the process and blocking the peace efforts.

Earlier former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev declared that all the weapons and personnel provided by the Western nations to Ukraine will be a “legitimate target” for Russia.

