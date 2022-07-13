July 13, 2022
Mali arrests 49 soldiers, accuses them of being mercenaries
49 soldiers from Ivory Coast are under arrest in Mali after arriving in the country to work for a company contracted to a UN peace-keeping mission. Mali's ruling junta says the soldiers are mercenaries. The incident follows a string of UN peacekeeping controversies. So who are the peacekeepers, where do they work and what's the scope of their mandates?
