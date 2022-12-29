WORLD
Salvador mayor arrested for graft as President Nayib Bukele continues purge
Authorities arrested Nercy Montano, the mayor of Soyapango city, which is currently besieged by the military as part of the Salvadoran president's war against criminal gangs.
Since the beginning of December, 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police have surrounded Soyapango, the third-largest city in the country. / Reuters
December 29, 2022

Salvadoran authorities arrested the mayor of Soyapango, a city currently besieged by the military in its war against drug gangs, the attorney general's office said, with the official accused of corruption.

"In compliance with our mission to watch over the interests of society, tonight, an arrest warrant was executed for the mayor of Soyapango, in an operation coordinated with the police," the country's Attorney General's Office said on Twitter.

Nercy Montano is accused of embezzling public funds, breaching her duties to the detriment of public administration and misappropriating labour quotas.

Since the beginning of December, 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 police have surrounded Soyapango, the third-largest city in the country, located on the outskirts of the capital San Salvador.

The military siege was set up as part of President Nayib Bukele's war against criminal gangs.

Mayoral workers uprise

At least 2,000 soldiers have also surrounded two other neighbourhoods in the Salvadoran capital since December 24.

For the past fortnight, Montano had been facing protests by mayoral workers who were demanding payment of back wages and other labour benefits.

As part of the protests, the workers stopped collecting garbage in the city.

The detained mayor is part of the Nuevas Ideas party, which is the government's most important ally in Congress.

Bukele, referring to the mayor's arrest on his Twitter account, said that fighting corruption "is a necessity" that is "unavoidable".

"We have to uproot the bad, so that the good can grow," he said.

