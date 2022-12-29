At least 40 foreign nationals have been detained in raids across Türkiye against the Daesh terrorist group, a security source said.

Security forces in the northwestern Bursa province carried out simultaneous raids on Thursday to nab 16 suspects who were found to be operating on behalf of Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the suspects are Syrian, Iraqi, and Azerbaijani nationals.

Separately, 24 foreign nationals with suspected links to the Daesh terror group were arrested in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, security sources said on Thursday.

Police launched raids against 30 suspects who were found to be in contact with Daesh members in conflict zones. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

