Death toll rises in Cambodia hotel-casino fire as rescue efforts continue
Around 400 individuals, including foreign nationals, were believed to be working at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet at the time of the blaze.
The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino-hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border. / AFP
December 30, 2022

The death toll from a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino near the border with Thailand has risen to at least 25, a Cambodian official said.

"The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department on Friday, adding some of the bodies that had been recovered were found along staircases within the complex.

A day earlier, Sokhom had warned the death toll could increase as rescue teams have not reached many parts of the complex. He initially reported there "are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones". 

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet broke out late on Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm local (1630 GMT), Cambodian police said. 

Earlier, a provisional police report seen by the AFP news agency said around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Video footage shared online showed the massive complex ablaze, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire.

Thailand coordinating closely

A Thai Foreign Ministry source said they were coordinating closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

"The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," they said.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino-hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border.

