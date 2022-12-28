WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gantz tells graduating pilots they could be striking Iran in '2 or 3 years'
"In two or three years, you may be traversing the skies eastward and taking part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz tells air force cadets.
Gantz tells graduating pilots they could be striking Iran in '2 or 3 years'
Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its programme is designed for peaceful purposes. / Reuters Archive
December 28, 2022

Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister has said, in an unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline.

"In two or three years, you may be traversing the skies eastward and taking part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran," Defence Minister Benny Gantz told graduating air force cadets in a speech on Wednesday.

With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian uses that can also eventually yield fuel for nuclear bombs — though they deny having any such design.

Experts say Iran could potentially raise the fissile purity of its uranium to weapons-grade in short order, but building a deliverable warhead would take it years, they say — an estimate echoed by an Israeli military intelligence general this month.

For over a decade, Israel has issued veiled threats to attack Iraniannuclear facilities if it deems world powers' diplomacy with Tehran has reached a dead end.

READ MORE:Iran executes 4 people convicted of spying for Israel: Judiciary

Stalled talks

Indirect talks between Iran and the US on reviving the nuclear deal, which started in April, have stalled since August. 

One of the key sticking points has been Iran's demand that the UN nuclear watchdog drop its investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared nuclear facilities in Iran. 

On December 5, Iran said it won't accept resuming talks on the 2015 nuclear deal under pressure and threats.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by taking steps away from its nuclear-related commitments. 

It has since gone on to surpass limits on the amount of uranium it is allowed to possess, as well as the levels to which it is allowed to enrich the nuclear material.

READ MORE:Iran thwarts 'terrorist operations' linked to Israel's Mossad — state TV

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us