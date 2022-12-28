WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead, dozens hurt as car ploughs into Nigeria carnival
The incident happened as the crowd were watching a parade at a popular carnival in southeast Nigeria, officials say
Several dead, dozens hurt as car ploughs into Nigeria carnival
The carnival draws nearly two million revellers annually.
December 28, 2022

Seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured when a car ploughed into a popular carnival at Calabar in southeast Nigeria, the local head of highway security has said.

"The incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into (a) crowd of onlookers," Maikano Hassan, the local commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Seven people died and 29 were injured on Tuesday, some of them critically, according to the statement.

The injured included three girls and two boys.

The incident happened as the crowd were watching a motorcyclists' parade in front of a mosque in the district of Bogobiri.

Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, hosts one of West Africa's most prestigious carnivals each December.

The official site says that the event draws nearly two million revellers annually.

The governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, urged police to apprehend the driver, who he said sped off after "the accident."

He also ordered them to investigate how the driver was able to enter an area that was supposed to have been closed off for the carnival.

READ MORE: Dozens killed as buses collide in Nigeria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us