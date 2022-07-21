July 21, 2022
Abortion rights: Why has Poland deviated from the rest of Europe?
Roe V Wade in the United States has shown just how divided a nation can be on abortion laws, but it's not just America. Poland has been grappling with a similar issue. A court Ruling in 2020 in Poland further tightened abortion laws sparking a civil protest across the country. Now, Poland holds one of the strictest abortion laws in all of Europe.
