WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gambia sets up panel to investigate 'coup plot'
Panel, including members of Justice Ministry, office of national security, armed forces, police and intelligence service, gets 30 days to finish probe and submit report, government spokesperson says.
Gambia sets up panel to investigate 'coup plot'
West Africa has been shaken by a series of military takeovers since 2020, in Mali, Guinea and most recently in Burkina Faso. / TRTWorld
December 28, 2022

The Gambia has set up an "investigative panel" and gave it 30 days to report back on last week's coup attempt following the arrest of more soldiers.

The 11-member investigative panel, including members of the Justice Ministry, the office of national security, the armed forces, police and intelligence services, were sworn in on Tuesday, government  spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh said.

"Investigators have 30 days effective today to investigate, prepare and submit their report on the alleged coup plot," Sankareh said in a statement.

The government said last Wednesday it had thwarted a coup bid the previous day and detained some military personnel.

A captain and lieutenant were then detained at the weekend and were "helping investigators unearth allegations of plans to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow," said Sankareh

Five others soldiers have been held. And at least two other people accused of playing a role in the coup bid are still at large, according to the authorities.

Opposition politician Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under ex-leader Yahya Jammeh, is also in detention after he appeared in a video suggesting the current president would be overthrown before the next local elections.

Sabally's United Democratic Party has called for his immediate release.

READ MORE:Gambia arrests soldiers after coup attempt

Fragile region

West Africa has been shaken by a series of military takeovers since 2020, in Mali, Guinea and most recently in Burkina Faso.

The turbulence, along with a wave of militant insurgency that has unfurled across the Sahel, spurred leaders of the west African regional bloc ECOWAS this month to decide on setting up an intervention force to reinforce stability.

The Gambia is a fragile democracy, still scarred by a brutal 22-year dictatorship under Jammeh.

He was defeated in presidential elections in December 2016 by political newcomer Barrow and fled to Equatorial Guinea, but retains clout back home.

Barrow was re-elected in December 2021 for a second five-year term with 53 percent of the vote.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us