Can Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa be prosecuted while out of the country?

Rajeev Amarasuriya, former secretary of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka talks to TRT World about the Sri Lanka political crisis and whether Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has resigned as president after fleeing to Singapore can be prosecuted or be held to account while out of the country. #SriLankaProtests #GotabayaRajapaksa #Singapore