Turkish security forces capture 9 Daesh terror suspects in capital Ankara
The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones and were arrested in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces.
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation. / AA Archive
December 27, 2022

At least nine people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group have been arrested in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, security sources said.

They were caught in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces, said the sources on Tuesday, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones, and a large number of digital materials and organisational documents were also seized in the raids, the sources said.

Operations are underway to nab one more suspect, the sources added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation, and the country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

SOURCE:AA
