Why Boris had to go and who will be the UK’s Next PM?
Boris Johnson has resigned! Albeit reluctantly after the scandals and resignation of his top ministers. Now it's onto the leadership contest with contenders vying for the top position as leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister... We look at what Johnson achieved and what ultimately led to his downfall. Nexus speaks to Andre Walker, a political commentator who says the 'Pincher scandal' was the last straw, Freddy Gray, Deputy Editor at The Spectator says the Tories may regret getting rid of Boris, Mohammed Amin, a former Conservative party member thinks Boris corrupted the Conservatives and Jame Chapman, former Chief of Staff to Brexit Secretary David Davis believes Boris has broken his party's trust and it would be best to start with a clean slate.
July 18, 2022
