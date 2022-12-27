WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru arrests generals amid investigation of ex-President Castillo
Ousted former President Pedro Castillo is being investigated for influence peddling. He faces six separate charges of corruption, all of which he has denied.
Peru arrests generals amid investigation of ex-President Castillo
Attorney general's office said the detained generals are being investigated for "allegedly having paid to rise in rank in 2021 with the authorisation of former President Pedro Castillo." / Reuters
December 27, 2022

The anti-corruption unit of Peru's attorney general's office has detained six generals amid an investigation into allegations the government of ousted former President Pedro Castillo illegally promoted police and military officers.

Police also seized "documents and devices" during a raid of the home of Castillo's former Defence Minister Walter Ayala, the anti-corruption unit said on Monday.

Castillo, who was arrested earlier this month after lawmakers voted him out of office for attempting to illegally dissolve Congress, is being investigated for influence peddling. He faces six separate charges of corruption, all of which he has denied.

"Through these interventions, six of those investigated were arrested. The proceedings include 26 raids nationwide," the attorney general's office said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Peru court orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo

'Paid to rise in rank'

The leftist former president is serving 48 months of pretrial detention while he is being investigated on charges of "rebellion."

The attorney general's office said on Twitter the detained generals are being investigated for "allegedly having paid to rise in rank in 2021 with the authorisation of former President Pedro Castillo."

Former Defence Minister Ayala criticised the search of his home and the arrest of the generals.

"This has been unnecessary because they haven't found anything," Ayala told reporters. "This investigation is over a year old ... this is a show." 

READ MORE: Peru's Boluarte under pressure amid political turmoil after Castillo ouster

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us