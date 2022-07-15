Turkiye remembers night of defiance, honours martyrs

Turkiye is marking six years since an attempted coup left 251 people dead and more than 2,000 others injured. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has addressed the nation with a video message on what is now known in Turkiye as Democracy and National Unity Day. Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University has more on the defeated coup. #FailedCoup #FETO #Turkiye