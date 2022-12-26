Since Friday, acts of violence in Paris, committed by the PKK terror group's supporters, angered French people in the area.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman -retired train driver William M., reportedly a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences - opened fire at a cultural centre and nearby hairdressing salon, killing at least three people and wounding three others, according to local media reports.

PKK supporters gathered in the area soon after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the scene on Friday. They then started acts of violence and clashed with the police.

During the weekend, thousands of supporters of the terror group marched in Paris, chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders.

They then ripped off paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby homes, and shops. The attackers also used fireworks and sparklers, destroying bus stops.

The police partly intervened, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers.

Locals' huge loss

A Parisian woman - who wanted to remain anonymous - said she regrets seeing so much violence and vandalism in Paris streets. "It's very saddening to see this on Christmas day," she added.

A shop owner said he had to close his shop due to violence by PKK supporters who set vehicles on fire near his shop.

He also added that those incidents "deteriorate Paris' image." The shop owner also deplored the loss of revenue caused by the acts of violence.

Another restaurant owner said their revenue was cut from $21,250 to $3,187 on Saturday since he had to close his restaurant early.

A resident explained that many shops would not be able to open soon due to the reparations of the public areas damaged during the clashes.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Though typically officially banned, the terror group also has a presence in many European countries.

