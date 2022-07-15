Biden, Lapid sign pledge to stop Iran from having nuclear weapons

The United States and Israel have signed a pledge to do whatever is necessary to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Speaking in Israel, the US president has also repeated Washington's support for a two-state solution for Palestinians, but advisers have indicated that's not a priority during Joe Biden's visit. On Friday, he's expected to meet the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the Occupied West Bank. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Biden #Israel #Iran