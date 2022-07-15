July 15, 2022
Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament accepts President Rajapaksa's resignation
Anti-government protestors have scored a major victory in Sri Lanka after mass demonstrations and the occupation of government offices and public property. Angry at their country's economic collapse, they've managed to oust President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, forcing him to flee the country and resign. Sarah Balter reports. #SriLanka #Rajapaksa
