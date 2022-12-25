WORLD
Maldives court finds former President Yameen guilty of corruption
The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.
Yameen is the declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for 2023. / Reuters
December 25, 2022

The criminal court of Maldives has found the country's former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.

The court on Sunday said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.

Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5mn in 2019 for embezzling $1mn in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights.

After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.

Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former ruler Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi.

Situated close to strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is a focal point for competition between India and China over influence in the region. 

