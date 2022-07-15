July 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has the Biden administration given up on the Iran nuclear agreement?
President Joe Biden has pledged that the US is "prepared to use all elements of its national power" to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trita Parsi, executive vice president of Quincy Institute discusses whether the Biden administration has given up on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). #Biden #Iran #JCPOA
Has the Biden administration given up on the Iran nuclear agreement?
Explore