China narrowly escapes economic contraction in second quarter

China's economy narrowly escaped a contraction in the second quarter, when strict lockdowns paralysed major cities across the country. GDP grew by just 0.4% in the three months to June, over the same period last year. Guido Cozzi is a professor of Macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. He tells us what China's economic slowdown means for the rest of the global economy. #China #GDP #Slowdown