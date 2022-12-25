TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria. / AP Archive
December 25, 2022

The Turkish military's most recent foray in northern Syria resulted in an additional five PKK/YPG terrorists to be "neutralised", Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

