Türkiye marks the sixth anniversary of defeated coup

Türkiye on Friday marked the sixth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 attempted coup that left hundreds of people dead, and many more injured. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed thousands of supporters in Istanbul, saying it was the resilience of Turks that blocked the terror group's advances. Melinda Nucifora reports from Istanbul. #July15 #coupattempt