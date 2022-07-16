WORLD
US President Biden meets with Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman
The US President Joe Biden is leaving Saudi Arabia in a few hours, but first, he'll attend a summit with leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. He's hoping to ease regional tensions, and bring down petrol prices in his country. On Friday, he landed in Jeddah for a meeting that was already being criticised in the United States before Biden even set off. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports. #biden #middleeast #saudiarabia
July 16, 2022
