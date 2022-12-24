An Israeli ban on the entry of medical equipment into Gaza is putting the lives of hundreds of patients at risk, Palestinian authorities warned.

Health Ministry official Ibrahim Abbas said Israeli authorities refuse to allow medical equipment, including diagnostic devices, into Gaza.

“Lack of medical service puts the lives of hundreds of patients at risk,” he warned.

Abbas appealed to the international community and human rights groups to immediately intervene to pressure Israel to allow the entry of medical equipment to save the lives of Palestinian patients in Gaza.

Home to 2.3 million population, Gaza has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

