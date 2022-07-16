July 16, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president
Sri Lanka's parliament has started the process of choosing the next president. The central bank says the political instability is complicating its bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. The IMF has also warned the country can only pay for three more shipments of diesel, and maybe one or two deliveries of petrol. From Colombo, Smita Sharma reports.
Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president
Explore