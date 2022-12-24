TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches new anti-terror operation in eastern provinces
The operation will focus on the provinces of Diyarbakir, Bingol, Mus and Batman with the participation of 3,000-plus security personnel.
Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 to be the "biggest Eren operation" so far, says Turkish interior minister. / AA
December 24, 2022

Turkish security forces have launched another counter-terrorism operation in the country's east, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Hubeyib Turan, started on Saturday in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Bingol, Mus and Batman with 3,650 security personnel, Soylu said while inspecting a military base zone in Diyarbakir.

Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-18 will be the "biggest Eren operation" carried out by Turkish security forces against terrorists in the region so far, Soylu added.

The fight against PKK

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on August 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
