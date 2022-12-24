WORLD
Live blog: Russia's Kherson strike 'killing for pleasure' - Ukraine
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelenskyy returns from US — his first trip outside of Ukraine since Russia began its military campaign on February 24 — with pledge by Washington of Patriot surface-to-air missile battery as fighting enters its 303rd day.
Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike in Kherson, Ukraine on December 24, 2022. / Reuters
December 24, 2022

Saturday, December 24, 2022

A Russian strike on Ukraine's recently-liberated city of Kherson has left at least seven people dead and 58 injured. The numbers were revised by AFP that said eight were dead and 17 were wounded earlier.

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack.

"Social networks will most likely mark these photos as 'sensitive content'. But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote.

"These are not military facilities ... It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

US approves $45 billion package aid to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has given final approval to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms.

The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled house, part of a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that won Senate approval a day earlier, will now go to US President Joe Biden for signing into law.

In a tweet thanking Congress and leaders of both parties, Zelenskyy said it was "crucial" that Americans are "side-by-side" with Ukrainians "in this struggle."

The new military and economic assistance would come atop some $50 billion aid to Ukraine this year as well Western sanctions on Russia that now include a cap on Russian oil prices.

Russia begins demolishing most of Mariupol's theatre

Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the city's drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds died in an air bombardment in March.

Video posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites showed heavy equipment taking down much of the building, while leaving its front facade intact.

Ukrainian officials denounced the demolition as a bid to cover up the deaths in the March 16 bombardment and wipe out Ukrainian culture. Russian officials said it was part of plans to rebuild the theatre in a city firmly under their control.

"The occupiers are removing traces of their crimes and couldn't care less whether this is cultural heritage or whether it belongs to another culture."

Russia's Tass news agency quoted the theatre's director, Igor Solonin, as saying that the demolition concerned "only that part of the building that is impossible to restore". Plans called for reconstruction to be complete by the end of 2024.

For live updates from Friday (December 23), click here.

