BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Files reveal years of hidden lobbying by ride-hailing giant Uber
Now for a look under the hood at the ride-hailing giant, Uber. The company is at the centre of a massive leak of documents that detail years of sketchy behaviour. That includes possibly illegal dealings with powerful politicians, who helped transform the firm from a money-losing start-up into a multi-billion dollar transportation behemoth. Paolo Montecillo reports. Nicole Sadek is an editorial fellow at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. They're leading the effort to comb through the 124,000 documents leaked to the media by a former Uber executive. She tells us about what the group is doing, and what they hope the revelations will achieve. #Uber #UberLeaks #RideHailing
Files reveal years of hidden lobbying by ride-hailing giant Uber
July 18, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us