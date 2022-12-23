Türkiye is reiterating its determination to support Libya in the international arena, the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The state and people of the Republic of Türkiye will continue to stand by Libya and the Libyans," Altun said at the Tripoli Communications Forum held in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday.

Türkiye and Libya have set up their "real games in line with their own interests," Altun said.

Both countries are taking steps to strengthen their historical, geographical, political, military, economic, and cultural ties, one after the other, he added.

With a common will and determination, they will not tolerate any attempt seeking to harm cooperation and solidarity between the two countries, he said.

Praising Libya's attitude toward Türkiye, he said: "Our Libyan brothers know very well that the intentions of Türkiye, which has no hidden agenda against Tripoli, are sincere."

Systematic disinformation campaigns

Turning to social media-based operations, Altun said that the US Pentagon used social media platforms for its secret propaganda campaigns in many countries, including Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Pointing to disinformation campaigns directed against Türkiye, he said it has been revealed that Twitter is "directly interfering in the domestic policies of countries. (Yet) Twitter takes no action against accounts that produce terrorist propaganda against Türkiye."

Türkiye is the country that is the most affected by systematic disinformation campaigns, Altun said.

He added, moreover: "The Libyan state and people, as well as Turkish-Libyan relations, have (suffered) their share of disinformation campaigns and attacks.”

