Moscow: Attack on Crimea will spark 'judgement day' response

Moscow has warned that any attack on Russian-controlled Crimea would trigger what it calls a 'judgement day' response. President Dmitry Medvedev made the comment on Sunday, as Russia is reportedly preparing for the next stage of its offensive on Ukraine. Former Bulgarian defence minister Todor Tagarev weighs in. #Crimea #DmitryMedvedev #Ukraine