TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to press on anti-terror campaign in Syria, Cavusoglu tells Blinken
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Ankara will not place a timeline of its operations in Syria.
Türkiye to press on anti-terror campaign in Syria, Cavusoglu tells Blinken
The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry says Cavusoglu emphasised to Blinken that "Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination." / AP
December 22, 2022

Türkiye will continue its anti-terror operations within Syria as part of Ankara's security strategy, the Turkish foreign minister has told his American counterpart. 

In a phone call on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the policy of Türkiye towards its war-torn neighbour, Syria.

The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Cavusoglu emphasised to Blinken that "Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue with determination."

In recent weeks, Türkiye's forces have been targeting PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, which has been launching attacks in  Türkiye, including the deadly bombing in Istanbul's Istiklal in November.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also declared that Türkiye will never compromise "on terror attacks launched from northern Syria."

Erdogan added that Ankara will not "give a date" for anti-terrorism operations, it'll simply take action against those who threaten its security.

During the call on Thursday, Cavusoglu and Blinken also exchanged views on the latest developments in Ukraine, particularly the implementation of the grain deal, which Ankara mediated.

Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed NATO enlargement, Ankara's F-16 procurement process, as well as bilateral visits in the upcoming months.

READ MORE:Türkiye backs political solution to Syria conflict: Cavusoglu

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us