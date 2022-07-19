Europe's proposed ban on e-cigarettes

We all know smoking is bad for us. That’s why tobacco companies came out with new products in futuristic casings and delicious new flavours that promised to be safer. But are they safe enough? GUESTS: Lion Shahab Professor of Health Psychology at UCL John Dunne Director General of UKVIA Matthew Peters Respiratory Physician Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.