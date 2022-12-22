A Greek politician who was placed under surveillance by the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) has started court proceedings over violation of privacy and constitutional rights, the latest victim of a wiretapping scandal that has rocked Athens.

The lawsuit by Giorgos Kyrtsos, a member of the European Parliament who was expelled from the ruling Nea Dimokratia (ND) party following his criticism of the government for curtailing press freedom in the country, targeted three protagonists of the illegal surveillance operations, said the Avgi daily.

Former EYP chief Panagiotis Kontoleon, EYP prosecutor Vasiliki Vlachou and former deputy director of the EYP Evangelia Georgakopoulou, mentioned in the lawsuit, are prominent figures who supervised wide-ranging surveillance operations that targeted numerous prominent journalists, generals and politicians, including Kyrtsos, it added.

Speaking to journalists outside the prosecutor's office, Kyrtsos said he is taking legal action because his constitutional rights have been violated and he was considered a threat to national security.

“Of course, I will also pursue a European follow-up to the case,” he added.

His lawyer, Giannis Mantzouranis, “expects competent prosecutors to do their duty, to close their ears to orders and instructions from above and to resist pressure in the hope that they will not act as legal advisers to the EYP.”

Surveillance scandal

On August 8, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged that opposition politician Nikos Androulakis was wiretapped by Greece’s intelligence agency but denied knowledge of the operation.

The scandal first emerged on August 4 when Panagiotis Kontoleon, then-head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), told a parliamentary committee that the agency had been spying on financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis.

A parliamentary probe was launched after Androulakis complained to top prosecutors about an attempt to hack his cellphone with Predator spyware.

On November 6, local media published a list of 33 people alleging that the EYP, which directly operates under Mitsotakis, spied on them. The reports alleged that Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Chief of Land Forces Charalambos Lalousis and General Director of Defense Investments and Armaments Thodoris Lagios were also wiretapped.

Opposition parties have been blaming Mitsotakis for the scandal and have called for his government to hold snap elections. He has rejected the demand.

