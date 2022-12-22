WORLD
3 MIN READ
US prosecutor: Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to fraud charges
In agreements signed with prosecutors, Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang agreed to plead guilty to charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.
US prosecutor: Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to fraud charges
Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. / Reuters
December 22, 2022

A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX's collapse,” US Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night.

The guilty pleas were announced as Bankman-Fried was being flown to the US from the Bahamas by US law enforcement to answer charges tied to his role in FTX's failure.

In agreements signed with prosecutors on December 19, Ellison and Wang agreed to plead guilty to charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

READ MORE:FTX founder agrees to extradition to US - attorney

Bankman-Fried extradited to US

Bahamian authorities said that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Bahamas' attorney general's office said that Bankman-Fried would be leaving for the United States later Wednesday, noting he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.

Reporters on the scene witnessed Bankman-Fried leaving a Magistrate Court in Nassau in a dark SUV earlier Wednesday.

The vehicle was later seen arriving at a private airfield by Nassau's airport, from which he was expected to be flown to the United States.

He is due to land in New York and will likely appear in front of a US judge on Thursday.

READ MORE:Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy in FTX collapse ripple effect

“The Bahamas has determined that the provisional arrest and subsequent written consent by (Bankman-Fried) to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings satisfies the requirements of the (extradition treaty between the US and the Bahamas) and our nation’s Extradition Act,” said Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder, in a statement.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the US government.

US prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors.

READ MORE: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us