July 18, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy suspends spy boss and war crimes prosecutor
Ukraine's president has suspended the head of his spy agency and his top prosecutor - saying their organisations had been infiltrated by Russian collaborators. Vlodimir Zelenskyy says dozens of former employees had been working against the country. The extent to which Ukraine's security has been undermined is now under investigation. Melinda Nucifora reports.
Zelenskyy suspends spy boss and war crimes prosecutor
Explore