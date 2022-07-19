Texas state police announce internal review into officers' actions

It’s been two months since the Uvalde school massacre. Now, Texas state police have announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of officers. It follows a report which found there were multiple systemic failures in the police response. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack at Robb Elementary school on May 24th. Frank Ucciardo reports. #Texaspolice #Uvalde