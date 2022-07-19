July 19, 2022
Turkish president in Tehran for talks with Iranian, Russian counterparts
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Tehran for a summit with the leaders of Iran and Russia. Ankara, Moscow and Tehran will discuss Syria's ongoing civil war as well as Russia's attack on Ukraine in the Iranian capital. Bilgehan Ozturk from the SETA Foundation weighs in on this trilateral summit. #Erdogan #Iran #Russia
