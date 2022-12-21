BIZTECH
Turkish firm Baykar signs export contract for TB2 drones with Albania
The number of countries to which the Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported rises to 27.
After recent agreements with Poland and Ukraine, Albania became the next buyer of Turkish combat drones. / AA
December 21, 2022

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has announced signing an export contract with Albania.

"We signed an export contract for the Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV with Albania," said Baykar Technologies on Twitter on Tuesday.

The number of countries to which the Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar TB2 is being exported has risen to 27, according to the firm.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, said on Twitter: "We signed an export contract with Albania, a country we have walked along for centuries and share strong historical, cultural and humanitarian ties."

He also shared photographs from the signing ceremony.

Rising demand across Europe

The reputation and international demand for Türkiye's Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci have risen across Europe since the start this February of Russia's military offensive against Ukraine.

This April, Serbia also reaffirmed its intention to purchase Türkiye’s combat drones, which have been in high demand worldwide.

Countries including Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan have already purchased drones, with Poland last year becoming the first EU and NATO member state to acquire drones from Türkiye.

The Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 is seen as pivotal in conflicts ranging from Karabakh to Ukraine. 

People in several countries started fundraising campaigns to buy drones for Kiev to help fight off Russia.

