Buenos Aires (Argentina) –– In her own words, Flor Briasco was “very young” – she was just seven – when Argentina won the World Cup in 1986, led by one certain Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest to have played the sport.

When Lionel Messi, another short and stocky player made in the mould of Maradona, led the South American country to its third World Cup glory in Qatar this Sunday, Briasco could truly feel and understand what the trophy means for Argentines.

“There’s a reason to celebrate for a lot of Argentines who are from completely different social classes, places and locations in the country, so it’s very emotional,” she told TRT World as she and her daughter celebrated the World Cup victory amid a sea of blue and white. The triumph capped a 36-year-long wait and two painful final defeats against West Germany and Germany.

“It’s a beautiful atmosphere with a lot of celebrations. I hope we continue like this … and not separated ideologically,” said Briasco, touching on Argentina’s typically divisive political climate.

On Tuesday, an estimated five million people dressed in Argentina’s national blue-and-white jerseys, waving flags, banging drums and blowing vuvuzelas celebrated on the streets of Buenos Aires as they welcomed their world champion football heroes.

Every available space along the motorway was packed with people keen to catch a glimpse of the players riding on an open-top bus flanked by dozens of security personnel. As fans jostled to gain the best view, some climbed onto traffic light poles and mounted bus shelters while some locals looked on from their balconies –– high above the sea of blue and white below.

Even for Jorge Ricoy, who had witnessed his country’s World Cup wins of 1978 and 1986, the nerve-wracking final victory against France “was the most emotional game in my life”.

“It’s the logical reaction by people who are suffering a lot, so there’s a reason to celebrate,” said Ricoy, alluding to Argentina’s crippling economic crisis that has hit the poorest the hardest.

Alejandro Schoo, 31, echoed the sentiments.

“This (celebration) is for all the people who have suffered, who have lived it each day, who take the streets to work,” Schoo told TRT World, describing Argentina as a country that “suffers a lot”.

According to Santiago Martin, a 21-year-old graduate, the celebrations have been a distraction from Argentina’s political and economic issues.

“It’s the only thing that’s good we have in the country to escape the day-to-day, in terms of all of the problems there are here. It’s something for the masses to use to escape and distract themselves from the conditions they live in,” Martin told TRT World.

And the masses did everything to ensure that everything else was forgotten for a day.

A thick layer of smoke hung in the air, as did the pungent aroma of barbecued meat cooking on grills.

Groups of street vendors displayed football jerseys and other memorabilia such as hats, flags, replicas of the World Cup trophy and photographs of the players.

Fans danced passionately in different pockets around the Obelisk, embracing one another and jumping up and down while singing the team song Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar (Boys, Now we begin to dream again) which has gone viral across the country.

Groups of fans chanted, “In Argentina, I was born, land of Diego and Lionel…”

Fans also saw the triumph as the beginning of a new era for the country’s football scene.

Martin is confident Messi will go down as “the best in history” and that the new crop of emerging players will help increase the number of World Cup victories.

It’s a thought echoed by Francisco Gomez, a 21-year-old barber who paid tribute to the achievements of youngsters Alexis Macallister, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez.

Perched halfway up a traffic signal along with four of his friends, Gomez said, “This is absolute happiness. This is the biggest thing that has happened to me in my lifetime.”

For others, like Raul Marcelo Dominguez celebrating with his five young daughters, “It’s a moment of much happiness that you see in everybody around you.”

A tearful Dominguez said this year has been emotional for the family following the passing of his football-loving brother five months ago.

“I’m sure he’s up there, watching,” Dominguez added.